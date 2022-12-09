Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘obliterating’ people who ‘can’t fight back’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for their one sided warfare tactics as they ‘deeply destroy’ any chance for the other side to get a word in edge wise.



The conversation began once Ms Tominey pointed out the “slick propaganda” at play, as well as the equally damaging “thinkly-veiled jibes.”

“This was a more subtle form of televisual warfare,” Camilla Tominey wrote in The Daily Telegraph, especially in light of how the “Sussex squad of loyal troops” have already appeared to “battle against bigoted Britain” in the documentary.

Before concluding she also referenced the lack of presence from the ‘other side’ and branded that akin to hearing ‘a biased and personal account’.

“Yet as soon becomes apparent with this unashamedly one-sided story, there is nothing fair in love and war when it’s waged against an opposition who can’t fight back.”