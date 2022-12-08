Prince Harry reveals how he fell in in love with Meghan Markle

In the first episode of their two-part documentary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke of their romantic life.



In the much-talked show on Netflix, titled Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex opened up on his relationship with the former Suits star, saying: "I got to know her more and more, I was like, 'I'm really falling in love with this girl'. So in spite of my fear, I just opened my heart to see what’s going to happen."

Harry, who is fully in love with his wife, continued: "So much of how Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence – she has this warmth about her. "

The Duchess also shared the memory of their courtship, revealing: "It was just relaxed and easy. We just got to know each other. Truly, like any other couple when you're figuring out. Meghan added that the beginning of her relationship with Harry was "long distance" and "guarded".

“Everything was just texts and FaceTime's and we'd just talk for hours and it just felt exciting which is so weird because it wasn't exciting in the way that people would assume that it would be,” she said.

Wearing a grey sweater, she added, "It was just relaxed and easy. We just got to know each other. Truly, like any other couple when you're figuring out.

Netflix announced the arrival of the series by tweeting a clip of Meghan Markle telling how Prince Harry was late to their first date. She says: "You were late. But he kept texting 'I'm in traffic, I'm so sorry.'"

Prince Harry responds: "I was panicking, freaking out, I was sweating."

Meghan Markle continues: "I didn't know him and was like 'oh is this what he does. Got it. This I'm not doing.'"

Netflix has reportedly paid Harry and Meghan around £90 million for a series of collaborative projects, including movies and children's shows, but the true value for Netflix lies in this "behind the scenes" documentary series.