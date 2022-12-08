Paris Hilton has 'tons of eggs waiting' ahead of IVF journey

Paris Hilton is excited before starting the IVF journey with Carter Reum.
Speaking to PEOPLE at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, Paris confessed that she had started baby planning during the pandemic.
"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told PEOPLE. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."
"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023," she concluded.
Kanye West talks about God and his prayers in new song
Paris Jackson talks about the life lessons Michael Jackson taught her and her brothers
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s mud slinging project ‘better empower women’
Charlize Theron also rave about Anya Taylor-Joy who will replace her in the upcoming 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa'
James Gunn and Peter Safran broke the news to Patty Jenkins that her third 'Wonder Woman' installment was cancelled.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-anticipated Netflix docu-series will soon be released