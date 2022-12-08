Paris Hilton has 'tons of eggs waiting' ahead of IVF journey

Paris Hilton is excited before starting the IVF journey with Carter Reum.

Speaking to PEOPLE at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, Paris confessed that she had started baby planning during the pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told PEOPLE. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023," she concluded.