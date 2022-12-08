Russell Crowe presents AACTA award to Chris Hemsworth

Russell Crowe presented Chris Hemsworth with the AACTA Trailblazer Award in Sydney.
The award highlights the achievements, abilities and successes of an Australian screen practitioner who inspires others with their portfolio of work.
Sharing multiple pictures from event, the "Thor" actor paid tribute to Russell Crowe and called the "Gladiator" star his hero.
He wrote, "A big thank you to a hero of mine for presenting it. I have been inspired by my fellow Australians for their incredible work ethic, collaborative spirit and undeniable talent.
His wife Elsa Pataki also accompanied him to the awards ceremony. She looked stunning in her red outfit as she posed for pictures with Chris.
