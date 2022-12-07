Royal aide asks King Charles to allow staff to retaliate to 'attacks' from Meghan, Harry

A former royal aide, who claims to have been bullied by Meghan Markle, has urged Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can respond to 'attacks' from the Sussexes.

The former staffer, who signed a confidentiality agreement, has urged the palace to lift it and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex beamed from ear to ear as they arrived at a glittering New York City gala on Tuesday night to accept an award for the 'heroic' stance against 'structural racism' in the monarchy.



Meghan and Harry are 'persistently' attacking the royal family for allegedly attracting spotlight.

It comes after the second teaser for the series, a friend is heard claiming that the couple's experience has been 'about hatred, about race' as a strikingly intimate and previously unseen clip.