Alia Bhatt reveals aspects, qualities of ‘Gangubai’ that stayed with her

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Actress Alia Bhatt talks about the qualities and aspects of her character Gangubai from her hit film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She added: “The positive things that I learned from her, which is actually very, very similar to my personality is that she never let that childlike innocence go, even though she was fighting this big bad world, and being a part of this big bad world, so to speak. Her innocence and her vulnerability was intact, despite having to play this very strong role for these women.”

Alia further went on to say that Gangubai’s character gave her confidence and guts to speak as she was a pretty nervous person when she started working at a young age.

The Dear Zindagi actor remarked: “I’m constantly told how young I am and it’s always been that way since I started working. So very often, I would just feel a little nervous to speak my mind or say anything, because I was so young, you just feel like you don’t really have a place in the room.”

“That’s something that it gave me - a lot of confidence to speak and to go with my gut and to say what I need to say. That’s one thing that I felt very strongly from this character.”

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi became a massive hit all around the world. The film is directed by the most popular filmmaker of the Indian film industry; Sanjay Leela Bhansali, reports PinkVilla.