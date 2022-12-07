BTS wins big with three awards at People's Choice Awards 2022

The South Korean popular band BTS bags the title of the 'Group of the year' award at the People’s Choice Awards 2022 on Tuesday.

The 2022 awards ceremony took place on December 7 in Santa Monica, California where BTS won in three categories including The Group of 2022, The Concert Tour of 2022, and The Collaboration of 2022.

BTS received the 'Group of the Year' award for the third consecutive year and competed with other nominees such as BLACKPINK, Coldplay, OneRepublic, and Imagine Dragons.

BTS 'Permission to Dance on Stage' concert won 'The Concert Tour of 2022'and beat the six other nominees such as Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lady Gaga.

The star group also won the 'Collaboration Song of the Year’ for his song Left and Right which was released with the collaboration of American singer Charlie Puth.