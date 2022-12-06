David Harbour shares he had panic attacks while filming Stranger Things: Here’s why

David Harbour has recently opened up about getting “panic attacks” while filming season one of Netflix series Stranger Things.



In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, David revealed that he was worried and scared that the series would be “humiliating” before its release.

“In the middle of this process, I had nights where I would just be in a panic attack thinking 'This is terrible,’” said David.

He continued, “I thought this is a terrible show. I'm terrible in it. And it's just gonna be humiliating.”

In previous interview with BBC's The One Show, David shared the same views about the series to be “a disaster”.

Interestingly, the series garnered massive success and now considered to be Netflix’s hit series.

Before its series launch in 2016, David mentioned that Netflix was not “heavily advertising” the show, which is why, he thought the streaming service “hated” the series.

“I thought it was going to be another failure in a long string of failures in my career,” remarked David.

Talking about the success of the series, David added, “That's why it was all the more satisfying, cause instead of this big hype thing, it felt real grassroots. Like people discovered this little show on Netflix and it ballooned into this zeitgeist, which it is now.”