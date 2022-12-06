Quentin Tarantino reveals why he didn’t cast Johnny Depp in ‘Pulp Fiction’

Quentin Tarantino got candid about his wish list having names of all the actors he wanted to cast as Pumpkin in the hit crime drama Pulp Fiction which also included Johnny Depp's name.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director talked about the infamous leaked list in an interview with 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast, revealing why he did not approach Depp for the role.

As per the list, Tarantino wrote the role for Tim Roth but his second choice was Pirates of the Caribbean actor ahead of Christian Slater, Gary Oldman, Nicolas Cage, Eric Stoltz and John Cusack.

“On the internet there’s a thing floating around about my wish list of the cast of ‘Pulp Fiction,'” Tarantino said. “I didn’t know exactly who I wanted to play this part or that part, so I wrote a giant list with a ton of names.

“I wanted to get them all pre-approved and I didn’t know if it was gonna work out or if I would vibe with the person or if they would even do a good job. I just wanted to get them approved,” he added.

He went on to reveal that TriStar Pictures head Mike Medavoy wanted to offer the role of Pumpkin to Depp first and incase he rejected it then his second choice was Slater but Tarantino did not agree with him.

Tarantino said he asked Medavoy, “Do you think Johnny Depp playing the role of Pumpkin in this movie, which is the opening scene and the closing scene that’s it, do you think that will add that much to the box office? Him playing that role?’”

“Mike said, ‘It wont add a dime but it would make me feel better,'” Tarantino revealed. Following the debate, Tarantino was able to pursue Roth to star in the 1994 movie.