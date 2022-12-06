Piers Morgan savages Meghan, Harry for 'fake tears' and 'using late Diana' to flog in new trailer

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has hit back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary - branding it "wretched" and "despicable".



The former Good Morning Britain presenter, in his Sun newspaper column, fumed: "The overall message is clear: the Royal Family and British media are a bunch of nasty, uncaring racists who made their lives hell. But that’s just a vile lie, perpetrated by two people who just wanted to quit royal duty for a life of celebrity luxury in California, funded by trading off the royal status they profess to despise."

"These two deluded narcissists wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their smug little privileged chops. To date, at least 17 claims they made in the Oprah interview have been proved to be total rubbish," The 57 year old added.

Morgan continued: "All the rest of us can do is watch in mounting horror as the Sussexes continue to do their damnedest to bring down the Monarchy and irrevocably tarnish Britain’s image abroad. It’s a wretched, despicable situation."

Piers has criticised Harry for 'using his dead mother' to flog a reality kiss-and-tell TV series. He went on saying: "It’s all there, from the fake tears – remember that Meghan once showed us how, thanks to her actress training, she can cry at the drop of a tiara? – to the faux torment and anguish that they’ve already wailed about so many times I can almost mutter the lines as they sob and fume them.

"The trailer even flashes up imagery of Princess Diana to try, once again, to directly link and compare the two women. Yet Diana was a hundred times more famous, pursued, and beloved, than Markle’s ever been or ever will be."

Piers was reacting to the latest bombshell trailer and explosive teaser for the six part Netflix doc, which drops its first part on December 8 before its second instalment a week later on December 15.

The tease sees Harry, the Duke of Sussex, powerfully speak about the "pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution".