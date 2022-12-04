Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux look cosy together after intimate sushi dinner

Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux looked very close as they embraced each other after their intimate sushi dinner.

On November 29, Rami Malek and his No Time To Die costar Lea Seydoux were papped on Sunset Boulevard, LA, outside of a sushi restaurant after a two-hour meal.

According to Daily Mail, the duo put on a cosy display. Rami sported a black shirt and trousers as he laughed and joked with Lea, who looked cheerful in a mustard blazer and matching slacks, paired with a black woolen hat and boots.

Rami and Lea left the restaurant arm-in-arm and hugged each other as they walked down the street. Rami was spotted kneeling on the pavement to take a photo of Lea with her Louis Vuitton billboard in the background.

Lea was also seen touching Rami's hair as they had an animated chat while walking. The duo went on to take more pictures behind the bushes.

An onlooker told the outlet, "Rami and Lea looked extremely close and were having a great night. They were smiling and looked so happy in each other’s company. After leaving the strip mall restaurant they walked along the street still linking arms."

The onlooker further revealed that "Rami was taking his time with the pictures and appeared to want them to look perfect. She did a variety of poses and at one point skipped in front of him."

The Bohemian Rhapsody star has been dating actress Lucy Boynton whereas Lea is in a relationship with Andre Meyer since 2013 and share son Georges, five.

