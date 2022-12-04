 
close
Sunday December 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

King Charles failure as 'deliberate gestures' to bring Harry back go in vain

King Charles and Camilla are worried over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle new series

By Web Desk
December 04, 2022
King Charles failure as deliberate gestures to bring Harry back go in vain
King Charles failure as 'deliberate gestures' to bring Harry back go in vain

King Charles III and his wife are worried King Harry may cause more harm to the Royal institution.

The 74-year-old monarch is “not worried but wearied” after watching the teaser of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upcoming documentary, reveals Palace insider.

The source recalls how the family made “magnanimous and very deliberate gestures” to make Harry feel included during Queen's funeral and are upset over the Duke's payback.

The Buckingham Palace source repeated: “It is very wearying.”

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are “surprised but not surprised” with the teaser.

The insider admits that the Waleses are feeling “sanguine” about the docuseries.