King Charles failure as 'deliberate gestures' to bring Harry back go in vain

King Charles III and his wife are worried King Harry may cause more harm to the Royal institution.

The 74-year-old monarch is “not worried but wearied” after watching the teaser of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upcoming documentary, reveals Palace insider.

The source recalls how the family made “magnanimous and very deliberate gestures” to make Harry feel included during Queen's funeral and are upset over the Duke's payback.

The Buckingham Palace source repeated: “It is very wearying.”

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are “surprised but not surprised” with the teaser.

The insider admits that the Waleses are feeling “sanguine” about the docuseries.