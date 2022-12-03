Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he had a very strict father

Ayushmann Khurrana recently discussed his parents and revealed that he had a very strict father who frequently beat him severely as a child, according to Hindustan Times.



Ayushmann shared that his father came to Bombay and told someone that his son would become a big star which put Ayushmann under pressure. He further added that getting beaten by his parents is an essential part of every North Indian child's upbringing.

Ayushmann said, "North mai jisne maa baap se thappad na khaaya ho, chappal na khaayi ho toh woh upbringing ho hi nahi sakti (In North India, parents usually slap their kids, beat them up by slippers, it is part of our bringing).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann had a recent film release, An Action Hero.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer.