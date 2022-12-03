Will Smith looks dapper at ‘Emancipation’ European premiere

Will Smith turned heads as he attended the Emancipation European film premiere in London on Friday.

The Oscar winner. 54, looked suave and debonair in a dapper brown three-piece suit which he teamed with a crisp blue shirt, which he wore buttoned up at the collar.

The versatile actor has embarked on an 'apology tour' in recent weeks while promoting his new film as he attempts to get his £ 285 million career back on track.

Movie star Will wore a pair of smartly polished brown shoes to match his suit and appeared in good spirits, smiling as he arrived at the event.

The US star casually posed with his hand in his pocket as he posed up on the black carpet.

Will was seen posing with his Emancipation co-star Charmaine Bingwa at the event, with the actress cutting a chic figure in a brown ensemble.

Emancipation is a historical thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua, in which the Fresh Prince actor stars as an enslaved man named Peter who escapes from a Louisiana plantation and braves treacherous territory and slave hunters to make it up north to Union territory, where he is able to join the fight against the Confederacy.

Following the shocking slap, Variety originally reported that Apple planned to delay the film until 2023 to let the controversy die down.