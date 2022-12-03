Sonam Kapoor makes stunning appearance at the Red Sea IFF: See pictures

Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in film 'Blind'

Sonam Kapoor makes a stunning red carpet entry at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Sonam walked on the red carpet on the second day of the Saudi Arabia’s film festival wearing a Rami Kadi Couture outfit looking drop-dead gorgeous.

She opted for a sleek red gown with extended sleeves and wore a diamond necklace by Chopard to complete her look.

See Pictures:





Kapoor also shared video on her Instagram which has A Gentle Sunlight by James Quinn playing in the backdrop as she walks down the red carpet. She wrote: “After a while.”

Later on, the Ranjhana actress donned a yellow coloured ballgown at the Vanity Fair dinner. Rhea Kapoor shared her picture and wrote: “And my favourite moment in a long time, Sonam Kapoor in the very talented Saramrad for Choparad at the Vanity Fair dinner.”



On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, reports NDTV.

