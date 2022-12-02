Shah Rukh Khan wants to do Mission Impossible style movies

Shah Rukh Khan wants to do action films

Shah Rukh Khan has claimed that no one was signing him up for action films since he’s 57. SRK has ruled Indian cinema for ages and the actor has expressed the wish to work in action films.

In a recent interview with Deadline, SRK said, “I’ve never done an action film, I’ve done really sweet love stories, I’ve done some social dramas, I’ve done some bad guys, but nobody was taking me for action. I’m 57 years old, and I thought for the next years I have to do action films, I want to do Mission Impossible-ish kind of films. I want to do over-the-top kind of action films."

SRK is the definition of romance king in B-town. He has done some life changing movies based on love who are till date considered iconic.

Earlier this week, SRK was seen performing Umrah at city Mecca city. He also attended Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.