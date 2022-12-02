 
close
Friday December 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Katie Price’s latest post is all about staying STRONG

Katie Price shared a powerful message about women 'moving forwards' with their 'heads held high

By Web Desk
December 02, 2022
Katie Price’s latest post is all about staying STRONG
Katie Price’s latest post is all about staying STRONG 

Katie Price’s latest post is all about staying strong.

The former model 44, has shared a cryptic message about 'strong women' after her ex-fiancé Carl Woods reportedly released a recording allegedly of her talking about drug use.

Katie took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening to share a defiant message about women 'moving forwards' with their 'heads held high'.

Her post came hours after Carl allegedly threatened to leak more scandalous audio recordings after he reportedly released a clip where Katie allegedly spoke about drug use.

Katie and her on-off fiance Carl, 34, split over cheating accusations, with Katie confirming their separation last week and she then reportedly said she was single on a boozy night out in London.

Amid the messy break-up, Katie shared a cryptic post appearing to address the reported audio recordings, referring to 'strong women' being 'forged through the challenges of life'.

She uploaded a black-and-white picture of a woman wearing a fringed helmet, with words about women going 'through the storm' written over the top.

The post read: 'Strong women aren't simply born. We are forged through the challenges of life.

'With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally. We move forward with our head held high and a strength that can not be denied.

'A woman who's been through the storm and survived. We are warriors!'

It comes after Carl allegedly threatened to leak a series of scandalous audio recordings, after reportedly releasing a clip allegedly of Katie talking about drug use.