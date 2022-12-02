Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘biting the hand that fed’ their bank account

File Footage

The release of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries trailer has sparked major retaliation and the duo have even been accused of becoming ‘immature, self-pitying losers’.



This revelation has been made by royal author and biographer Maureen Callahan, in a new piece for the Mail Online.

She started by saying, “Harry and Meghan are surely feeling victorious right now. And they should savor it, because this win won't last long.”



“Sure, we’ll all be watching their Netflix ‘docuseries,’ but really we’ll be rubbernecking at the sight of two ageing, immature, self-pitying losers who once sucked from the teat of King Charles’ bank account, attempting to thread a dangerous needle:”

“Claiming the royal family is deeply racist and didn’t care that a pregnant Meghan was suicidal, all while clinging to those royal titles and nagging Charles until their American-born children are given titles as well.”