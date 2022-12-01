'RUPOSH' secure top spot on YouTube trending videos chart for 2022

Pakistan, Karachi, 1 December 2022: YouTube has released the lists of the top trending videos, top music videos, top creators, breakout creators, and top shorts for Pakistan for the Year 2022. It is safe to say that Pakistani audiences enjoyed a wide range of content that kept them entertained throughout the year

Farhan S. Qureshi, Country Director at Google, said: “YouTube has helped create an ecosystem in Pakistan that allows people to pursue their passions as full-time jobs while also enabling them to support their households financially."

"Pakistan has over 5,400 YouTube channels with over 100,000 subscribers, and over 350 of them have more than a million subscribers. It is also thrilling to see that the number of Pakistani YouTube channels making 1 million or more in revenue (PKR) has increased by more than 110 percent in a year," he added.

Qureshi continued, "This year, we've had some amazing content creators who topped our lists in different categories and won over the hearts of average YouTube users with a wide range of content and creativity.”

In 2022, we saw a variety of videos that were the most popular in the country, dominated by the Pakistani drama and film industry. A Telefilm ‘RUPOSH’ on a young couple embarking on the journey of love and matrimony took the number one spot on the Top Trending Videos list followed by the first episode of the famous Pakistani dramas Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’s and Sang-e-Mah’s. Here is the complete list of all the top trending videos.

Top Trending Videos:

Top Shorts:

This year in Pakistan, funny, entertaining, and creative shorts resonated well with the Pakistani audience. In 2022, the list reflects the persistent popularity of various types of content. ‘Power Tools Racing Is INTENSE!!’ ‘, ‘Meri bhen Meri jaan Meri kanwal, Ye kya hogaya Roman khan #Shorts’ , He was fed up | #shorts and Bhabi Ki Chalaki - Inteqam #shorts were the top five shorts of 2022. Here is the full list.

Top Music Videos:

For the top music list, 2022 was defined by the success of Coke Studio Pakistan. Unsurprisingly, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's song ‘Pasoori’ topped the chart and garnered over 450 M views on YouTube. The famous Sufi song on Coke Studio ‘Tu Jhoom’ took the second spot whereas, ‘BAMB AAGYA’ by Gur Sidhu got the third spot. The list is diverse in music genres and ranges from folk to classical, trendy to hip hop indicating how Pakistani audiences listen to all kinds of music. Check out the complete list:

Top Creators:

This year saw YouTube Creators at the top of their game with the majority of them coming up with more innovative and creative videos than ever before. Daily vloggers Maaz Safder World and Ducky Bhai occupied the top two slots due to their entertaining and funny content throughout the year followed by the famous Pakistani food channel, Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets. Check out the complete list below.

1. Maaz Safder World

2. Ducky Bhai

3. Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets

4. Salman Noman

5. BaBa Food RRC

6. Shaz Safder World

7. Sistrology

8. Zulqarnain Sikandar

9. Mr How

10. Naya Pakistan

Breakout Creators:

Meanwhile, the list of breakout creators who have demonstrated impressive growth and created a massive following on YouTube was led by Salman Noman, who has managed to cross 10M subscribers, which is an incredible milestone for an individual YouTube creator. Other content creators like Shaz Safder World, and Its Roman khan took the second and third spots in the list of Breakout Creators. Their content, consistency, and creativity have inspired every content creator. Here is the list of the top wonderful breakout creators in 2022.

1. Salman Noman

2. Gulshan Kalra

3. mujjuu___14

4. Azhan5star

5. Pragati Verma Shorts

6. Shorts Break

7. Shaz Safder World

8. sagar kalra (Shorts)

9. jaanvi patel

10. Ishaan Ali 11