Kelsey shares her heartbreaking experience with grief after death of Tom Parker

Kelsey Parker is opening up about the loss of her husband Tom Parker who passed away at the age of 33, after a year-and-a-half-long battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.



As Kelsey continues with life amid the heartbreaking time, MailOnline revealed last month that she is now in the early stages of a relationship with a new man Sean Boggans.

During a recent appearance on Thursday's Good Morning Britain Kelsey discussed her journey and upcoming ITVBe series documenting life after Tom.

Kelsey admitted she was 'worried' to film, Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, but it ended up being 'the best thing' she could've done.

'I didn't really understand what grief was. You can feel so many emotions at one time. There's so many different elements.'

Kelsey revealed that one issue she faced was dealing with 'a lot of guilt'.

The businesswoman - who has two children Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two, with Tom - added even still there's that guilt process. Guilty that I'm still here and I look at my kids and I'm guilty he's not experiencing what I'm experiencing with them.'

Asked how she's coping with 'moving on with life' following Tom's death, Kelsey admitted it was hard figuring out what items of Tom to keep as they are constant reminders of the fact he's no longer with them.

She reasoned: 'The memories are here in my heart so getting rid of an object doesn't really mean anything but you don't know how hard it is.

Talk then turned to loneliness that people can feel when grieving, with Kelsey musing: 'You can be in a room full of people and still feel lonely.

'People don't understand how I feel. Christmas is going to be so tough for me. We're not going to wake up on Christmas as a family.

She added that she's been unable to listen to The Wanted's music because 'hearing Tom's voice breaks my heart', saying she wouldn't wish the feeling of grief on anyone.



