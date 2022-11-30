Khloe Kardashian lands in trouble for staying silent over Balenciaga scandal

Khloe Kardashian lands in trouble for staying silent over Balenciaga campaign

After Kim Kardashian, social media users have targeted Khloe Kardashian for staying silent over Balenciaga's controversial ad campaign featuring kids posing with teddy bears in bondage.

The reality TV star landed in trouble after she dropped a paid advertisement on her Instagram handle featuring her playing a video game with her bestie Malika Haqq.

“I had SO MUCH fun playing @boxbollen!” Khloe captioned the post.

The video and the caption did not sit well with her fans and followers as they bashed her over her silence on the problematic campaign of the fashion brand.

"She’s lying, she just wanted the check," one user wrote while one angry fan said, "Stop with the ads and speak on BALENCIAGA!!! YOU'RE SUPPOSED TO BE THE SISTER OF SUBSTANCE!!!!!!"

"I guess sexually exploiting children is okay with you guys as long as the Kardashian family is making money," another disgusted Instagram user wrote.

Another comment read, "This makes me sick. I think this will be the end of you guys unless you speak out and drop everybody associated with it."