Indian singer Arijit Singh’s rendition of Ali Sethi’s Pasoori at Mumbai concert goes viral: Watch

Indian singer Arijit Singh has been making headlines for singing the most hit track of Pakistan Pasoori at a recent concert in Mumbai.



In a short clip shared by one of the singers’ fan on Twitter, the Kesariya hit-maker could be seen crooning Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Coke Studio cover Pasoori at a live-concert.

It’s no surprise that after hearing this song, the crowd went crazy and started chanting lyrics loudly along with Tum Hi Ho singer.

Following this clip, some fans showered love over Arijit’s take on Pasoori, as one tweeted, “He is a different (kind) all together man… Can make any song of any singer like his own...Take a bow.”

However, a few also expressed their disappointment and said that he ruined the song completely as the original cover was way better than Arijit’s version.

It’s been nine months to song’s release and still it continues to garner attention on social media.

Earlier in May, The Guardian reported that this song “has been heralded for transcending boundaries, particularly between India and Pakistan, continuing a long tradition of culture uniting the two countries where politics always failed”.The outlet reported that not only in India, the song reportedly became a global phenomenon in the music industry.

This is not the first time that any singer sang this cover. Dutch singer Emma Heesters is also one of the few musicians who also crooned this song a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Pasoori garnered over 100 million views on YouTube, making it the first Pakistani song to enter Spotify’s official global songs chart.

Watch Arijit Singh's take on Pasoori



