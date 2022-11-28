Kim Kardashian faces backlash for ‘re-evaluating’ relationship with Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian finally addressed the controversial Balenciaga photo shoot in her latest statement, shared on Sunday.

The Kardashians star, 42, said she is re-evaluating her relationships with the fashion house after the brand drew backlash for its controversial photo shoot that featured children posing with teddy bears in bondage.

Kim noted that she was 'shaken' and 'disgusted' to see the images. Amid the Balenciaga controversy, fans of the SKIMS founder have been demanding her to sever ties with the fashion house completely.

The reality TV star’s statement has added fuel to the criticism as fans have been questioning her response.

Many of them angrily reacted on social media, saying, “I don't believe that you're being sincere at all. I think you were just hoping that it would blow over. There's no way that they paid for an ad campaign, didn't look it over thoroughly before they put it out there. Seems like it's more about money for you.”

Another fans wrote, “You can't be that outraged if you're going to continue to model for them I applaud u for speaking up but the fact that this even happened speaks volumes and so publicly at that. Shame on Balenciaga and anyone who still supports them. Things like this don't deserve a second chance.”

“Delete this again and come back with the right statement. One that says "I am cutting ties with Balenciaga due to the disturbing images in their campaign involving children." The only statement that should have been made,” added another user.