'Fauda' creators eyed Israeli, Indian collab to bring out good stories

Fauda star Lior Raz is trying to bring Israeli and Indian creators together to make good stories.

“We want to bring together creators and producers from Israel and India to make good stories. This could be in combination with Indian production companies too.”

According to Variety, the projects will be beside the Indian adaptation of Fauda, Tanaav, by Applause Entertainment, which is currently airing on Sony Liv.

The creators of the thriller espionage were in Goa, attending the 53rd International Film Festival of India, for the Asian premiere of the first episode of season four of Fauda.

Moreover, the Fauda creators also praised Shahid star and suggested working with him in the future.

Avi said, “He is a star.. the way he talks..the way he represents himself..he is a star.” Lior added,” we would definitely like to collaborate with him.