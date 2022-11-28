Antonio Banderas names the actor he wants to play Zorro in reboot

Antonio Banderas has a successor in his mind for his signature role, Zorro.

In an interview with ComicBook, Banderas spoke about his memorable character Zorro and of any possible reboots that would be made.

“Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas said when asked about returning for a potential follow-up. “If they called me to do ‘Zorro,’ I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch.”

When asked who should succeed him in the iconic role, the actor put his vote down for Tom Holland, who he recently starred alongside in Sony’s Uncharted, based on the popular Playstation video game series.

Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro.

If given the opportunity, Banderas added that he would even consider personally delivering the mask to Holland in a potential third film. And, just like his predecessor Anthony Hopkins did for him back in 1998, he'd want to take the Spider-Man star under his wing and teach him all the tools of the trade.

“I did Uncharted with him, and he's so energetic and fun, and he's got this spark too," Banderas told the outlet. "Why not?”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Zorro made his first appearance in Johnston McCulley's best-selling novel The Curse of Capistrano in 1919. The daring swashbuckler became a smash hit following the release of the United Artists film The Mark of Zorro, starring Douglas Fairbanks, a year later.

Since then, Zorro has swung his way through television and theatre screens in a variety of projects throughout the years, including the 1940 film The Mark of Zorro and the '90s ABC television series Zorro.