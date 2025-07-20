Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s relationship crumbled because of 'toxic' habit

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom tried to work out their relationship multiple times before finally breaking up for good.
The 40-year-old songstress and Bloom, 48, came across several hurdles throughout the whole period they were dating, including the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s flirtatious nature.
Perry, who is currently on her Lifetimes World Tour, has been struggling quite a lot in her career as her latest album, 143, was met with much criticism.
The Teenage Dream hitmaker also landed in backlash for her space flight, Blue Origin, and reportedly Bloom grew tired of comforting Perry, according to a RadarOnline source.
"Katy's strong, but she was very rattled by the criticism," said the insider, adding that Bloom wasn’t always there to support her like she would have wanted.
"He was sympathetic to a point, but he grew tired of having to constantly console her," the source noted, claiming that the actor “thought her trip to space was a bad idea."
The insider added, "The trolling she endured during that time was on another level, and that pressure bled into her home life with Orlando.”
"Katy and Orlando were both so tightly wound," they said. "They started to bicker, and it got worse and worse over time. It became borderline toxic."
Billie Eilish reveals 3D project with James Cameron: What could it be?
Blake Lively humiliated by judge in court during Justin Baldoni case hearing
Eileen Fulton actress, singer, author was known for role as Lisa Grimaldi on ‘As the World Turns’
Jennifer Love Hewitt reflected on how body was the issue in the early 2000s
River Rose, Kelly Clarkson’s 11-year-old daughter, performed ‘Heartbeat Song’ with mother
Jason Momoa admitted that he was terrified while hosting Black Sabbath's finale