Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s relationship crumbled because of 'toxic' habit

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were pushed to the edge before ultimately calling it quits

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom tried to work out their relationship multiple times before finally breaking up for good.

The 40-year-old songstress and Bloom, 48, came across several hurdles throughout the whole period they were dating, including the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s flirtatious nature.

Perry, who is currently on her Lifetimes World Tour, has been struggling quite a lot in her career as her latest album, 143, was met with much criticism.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker also landed in backlash for her space flight, Blue Origin, and reportedly Bloom grew tired of comforting Perry, according to a RadarOnline source.

"Katy's strong, but she was very rattled by the criticism," said the insider, adding that Bloom wasn’t always there to support her like she would have wanted.

"He was sympathetic to a point, but he grew tired of having to constantly console her," the source noted, claiming that the actor “thought her trip to space was a bad idea."

The insider added, "The trolling she endured during that time was on another level, and that pressure bled into her home life with Orlando.”

"Katy and Orlando were both so tightly wound," they said. "They started to bicker, and it got worse and worse over time. It became borderline toxic."