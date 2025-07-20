Coldplay frontman Chris Martin takes a dig at viral CEO scandal at show

Chris Martin jokes about exposing CEO’s affair during show

Chris Martin encountered an unforgettable event at his show when he ended up exposing the Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron’s extra marital affair with his employee.

The 48-year-old Coldplay frontman joked about the now-viral moment during his next show on Saturday, July 19, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Before the camera turned towards the audience, Martin jokingly warned fans that they would appear on the big screen.

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd and put some of you on the big screen,”he said, adding, “How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”

The Fix You hitmaker laughed, as he added, “Please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now!”

The jab came after Byron was caught on camera with his chief people officer at a July 16 show, with their arms wrapped around each other. The duo ducked down as they noticed they were on the big screen.

“Whoa, look at these two. Alright, come on. You’re OK! Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do,” Martin said of the awkward interaction.