Kelsey discusses her experience with grief after tragic death of Tom Parker

Losing her husband Tom Parker to cancer was not easy for Kelsey Parker as she detailed her experience with grief after the star’s death.

Kelsey said she was 'soulmates' with the late The Wanted singer, detailing how lucky they were to have one another for their 13-year relationship.

Speaking about her grief, she said there are tough days and said she can 'face every emotion in a day' at times - admitting that her and Tom's children, Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two, keep her going.

In a new interview for Fabulous Magazine, Kelsey shared that she fondly remembers her late husband rather than holding on to anger.

Reminiscing over the relationship, the beauty dubbed herself 'lucky' as she explained: 'How lucky am I? People go through their whole life and don't find love, and I've had that, I fell in love really hard, we were soulmates.'

Continuing that she 'can't be sad', Kelsey explained that they had completed so much together as a couple, having lived life in the fast lane.

She said knowing everyone has a 'journey' often keeps the anger away, sharing that she wants to be open about grief and continue with her own life.

'You can face every emotion in a day. I wake up happy, then angry, then sad, then I can be happy again, it is a rollercoaster,' she explained of the grieving process.

Continuing with life after the heartbreaking time, MailOnline revealed last week that Kelsey is now in the early stages of a relationship with a new man Sean Boggans.



