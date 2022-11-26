King Charles III seems 'so interested in everything he does', fans praise

King Charles III has royal fans convinced that he is going to be 'wonderful thing' after for carrying out “wonderful” work during Royal Week.

The new King welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of the week, slated to carry on from November 19 and 25.

King Charles also hosted a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, sparking praises from social media users.

“The King and the Royal Family [have] done wonderful work this week,” one user wrote while another expressed: “The King always seems so interested in everything he does. He seems so kind to those he meets.

“Like he actually takes interest in what they are representing. He is going to be a wonderful King.”

A third fan added: “Our special thanks go to his royal majesty for his special visit for the peace and for the development of our nation."