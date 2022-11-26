Michael B. Jordon says Sylvester Stallone ‘will always and forever’ be part of ‘Creed’

While Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky won’t be in Michael B. Jordon’s Creed III, his presence will still be felt.

Jordan’s directorial debut will also be the first in the franchise sans its creator, actor Sylvester Stallone.

In a recent interview with Empire (via The Collider), Jordan addressed the Rocky actor’s absence and how the franchise takes forward his legacy “in spirit.”

According to the outlet, the plot for the movie is set five years after the events of Creed II. The new film will see Adonis "Donnie" Creed facing off an opponent from his past as Jonathan Majors’ Damian Anderson, a childhood friend resurfaces after having served a lengthy prison sentence.

“It’s really diving into the Creed universe and having him evolve, start his own family and go through his own trials and tribulations in life,” Jordan elaborated on the plot.

Stallone made a return as Rocky in the 2015 spin-off which was directed by Ryan Coogler. Given Donnie is the son of his nemesis turned friend Apollo, he agrees to train him and thus begins Donnie’s journey. Jordan explained how his character’s journey through the last two movies will shape the new movie, “It’s allowed Adonis to stand on his own two feet and use the wisdom he’s learned from Rocky in the other two films.”

However, on the topic of Stallone’s absence he said that it was a “regretful situation.” Although, Jordan added, “I think it’s in the spirit of Rocky, whose fingerprints will always and forever be on this franchise. The essence of him is still there. But at the same time, the Creed franchise is moving in a strong direction.”

Along with Jordan and Majors the upcoming feature also stars Tessa Thompson as Biance, Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Evers, Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago, and Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed.

Creed III will premiere on March 3, 2023, worldwide.