King Charles Christmas plans disclosed after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s snub

Buckingham Palace has disclosed plans of King Charles for Christmas after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly snubbed his invite.
According to Hello Magazine, King Charles will travel to Sandringham to spend Christmas Day with the family.
It will be the first Christmas the royal family will celebrate together since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.
Meanwhile, the California-based royal couple has reportedly rejected King Charles olive branch invite to mark the day with him and other senior royals at Sandringham.
According to a report by The Sun, the main reason Harry and Meghan snubbed the invite is the fear surrounding reactions to their Netflix docu-series, set to premiere next month.
Royal biographer Angela Levin, however, said, “I’m sure Catherine and William will be there by the King and Queen’s side for part of the holiday.”
