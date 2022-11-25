 
close
Friday November 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha: Story behind the name

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor named their daughter Raha and here's why

By Web Desk
November 25, 2022
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor named their daughter Raha and heres why
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor named their daughter Raha and here's why

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introduced their little angel to the world yesterday. The Instagram post shows the couple holding their baby close to them, while the wall has a framed jersey of football club Barcelona which is personalized with the name Raha.

Ever since the news is out, everyone is wondering why did they choose that particular name for their daughter? Well, here is the reason why.

Ranbir and Alia have a sincere obsession with number 8. Hence, the letters R and H depicts their loyalty for that number as R stands at number 18, while H stands at number 8 in alphabet series. Moreover, Ranbir has associated number 8 with infinity sign.

Alia has also embraced the number 8 as she wore a diamond studded piece of jewelry that symbolizes marital commitment in Hinduism which features number 8.

Alia also revealed that the name is chosen by Neetu Kapoor, whom she referred as ‘wise and wonderful dadi’ which has multiple strong meanings in different languages. 