Kylie Jenner spills the beans on son NAME on 'The Kardashians'

Kylie Jenner is opening up about the name of her son on OTT.
The makeup mogul has confessed on the latest episode of The Kardashians that her son's name is still 'Wolf.'
“My baby’s name is still Wolf. I’ll let you guys know when I change it,” Kylie told the camera.
“Maybe I’ll tell you guys in Season 3.”
Speaking to her mother Kris Jenner earlier, Kylie revealed: “We really didn’t have a name [going in]."
“We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him, and it didn’t," she concluded.
Kylie welcomed her son with her boyfriend Travis Scott in February. The couple also shared four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
