Kate Middleton steals King Charles show with her stunning appearance at state banquet

Kate Middleton wowed in stunning white dress and Lover's Knot tiara, a wedding gift to Princess Diana, as she attend attend the Buckingham Palace state banquet on Tuesday night.

The Prince of Wales turned heads as she wore a £14,500 brooch on her sash, previously spotted at Remembrance Day service earlier this month. Prince William's wife's other jewellery was just as show-stealing.

The 40-year-old stole King Charles' show as she appeared to be the real queen in awe-inspiring outfit at the State Banquet in Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace's regal banqueting room saw its first state dinner since before the passing of the Queen, as King Charles III welcomed South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to London for his two-day state visit.

Princess Kate looked out of this world in a white dress from her favoured designer Jenny Packham for the occasion, which was reminiscent of one worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, during an official visit to Hong Kong in 1989.



She also wore the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, which was a wedding gift to Princess Diana, paired with diamond and pearl drop earrings that also once belonged to her late mother-in-law, and wore a blue sash as well as the Royal Family Order, made up of a portrait of the Queen on a yellow ribbon.

Kate appeared to pay a special tribute to late Princess of Wales Diana with her appearance at the big diplomatic event.

The Lavish banquet, hosted by Charles and Camilla, saw the royals don their finery for the lavish occasion - the King's first state visit since ascending the throne.

