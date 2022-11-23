Karan Johar’s ‘Lust Stories 2’ gets a release date

Lust Stories 2 gets a tentative release date; the show is expected to release in 2023.
As per the reports, the makers of Lust Stories aim to release the sequel in 2023 around Valentine’s Day. “Lust Stories 2 is likely to release on a Friday that is closer to Valentine’s Day, and an official announcement about it will be made soon.”
The sources further revealed that “Kajol, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur and others have been requested to plan their schedules accordingly.”
The show, which is currently in the post-production stage, is directed by R Bali, Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sen Sharma and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.
The original Lust Stories was directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee. The show received a great response from the audience therefore the makers decided to come up with a sequel.
The show basically narrates diverse stories about human relationships.
Lust Stories is compilation to 2013 Bombay Talkies. Later on, Ghost Stories 2020 also became part of the anthology series, reports PinkVilla.
Taapsee Pannu shares first look of Blurr on her Instagram handle
This film 'Jee Le Zara' is expected to go on floors soon
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to release ‘whole slate of appetizers’ to compliment the docuseries, memoir
Prince Harry takes fans by surprise after attempting to ‘dig up memoires from the past’
Shilpa Shetty will be seen in 'Indian Police Force' series
Lily Collins reveals she wants to be recognised for her talent and not because of family