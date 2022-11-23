Amber Heard wants insurers to cover $10.3m she owes to ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has hit her insurance company with a lawsuit as she believes that they are obliged to pay the $10.3 million she owes to her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
The Aquaman star filed a countersuit against New York Marine and General Insurance Co. after the company sued the actor to save themselves from paying any amount to cover her loss.
The insurer previously told the court that the jury in the high-profile defamation trial found Heard guilty of misconduct in her claims about Depp hence they are not required to fulfill their policy under California law.
Now, Heard has slapped the company with claims that she struck an “unconditional deal” with the insurers and that they should protect her under any circumstances as per documents obtained by Radar Online.
This comes after Depp made it clear that he has no intention of paying the $2 million that the court asked him to pay to Heard for winning one count of defamation.
Dubbing the court ruling “erroneous,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star officially filed an appeal against the jury’s decision of siding with Heard over her claim.
