Kim Kardashian soars temperature in dramatic black boots and matching shorts

Kim Kardashian’s dramatic choice of outfit has been soaring temperature as the reality star let her footwear do the talking.
Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four gave notes to style enthusiasts as she dropped her fresh mirror selfie on Monday.
Kim, wearing her blonde hair down in a straight style with a centre part, rocked a pair of tiny shorts and paired it with dramatic black boots.
The 42-year-old also donned a causal Adidas top, seemingly to be from a Balenciaga collaboration.
She captioned the post: “Hey”.
Kim recently parted ways with Pete Davidson but the pair are still on good terms.
An insider spilt to The Sun that “do still talk a lot, they are good friends and laugh a lot - he's holding in there and tells her that he would jump on a plane at a moment's notice for her.”
“But Kim thinks life is just too messy now and she doesn't want anything serious right now - while he clearly does.
“She doesn't want to string him along, she doesn't want to do that and give him hope there's a chance when she knows there's not,” the source added.
