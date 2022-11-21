Prince William had 'arm twisted' by Kate Middleton for hopes of baby no. 4

File Footage

Kate Middleton has reportedly been wanting to ‘twist’ Prince William’s arm for her dream of a fourth baby.



This revelation has been brought to light by an inside source close to Us Weekly.

They started by admitting, “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” the inside source began by admitting.

“She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

Kate Middleton shares three kids with Prince William, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

According to a prior admission by the Duchess of Cambridge, “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one'.”