Emily Ratajkowski reacts to Kim Kardashian bold snaps while dating her ex Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski hit the like button on Kim Kardashian's bold pictures while dating her former boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The model double-tapped on the snaps featuring the reality TV star donning shimmery silver trousers with a matching top as per Page Six.

Kardashian dropped the photos on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen smelling roses decorated in a big vase.

The Gone Girl star subtly showered her support on the Skims founder amid rumours that she is romantically involved with her ex.

However, Kardashian “approves” of the budding romance between Davidson and Ratajkowski according to a report by Hollywood Life.

An insider told the outlet that Kardashian has even stopped contacting Davidson ever since she discovered he has now moved on with Ratajkowski.