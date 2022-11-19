Emily Ratajkowski reacts to Kim Kardashian bold snaps while dating her ex Pete Davidson 

Emily Ratajkowski hit the like button on Kim Kardashian's bold pictures while dating her former boyfriend Pete Davidson.
The model double-tapped on the snaps featuring the reality TV star donning shimmery silver trousers with a matching top as per Page Six.
Kardashian dropped the photos on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen smelling roses decorated in a big vase.
The Gone Girl star subtly showered her support on the Skims founder amid rumours that she is romantically involved with her ex.
However, Kardashian “approves” of the budding romance between Davidson and Ratajkowski according to a report by Hollywood Life.
An insider told the outlet that Kardashian has even stopped contacting Davidson ever since she discovered he has now moved on with Ratajkowski.
The most likely appearance is Jungkook of K-pop megastars BTS, who was rumoured to have already arrived in Qatar on...
Simon Cowell heaps praise on Harry Styles for bagging five Grammy nominations for 'Harry's House'
King Charles III plans for a ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy
Kate Middleton didn’t reflect any signs of ego during her recent trip to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre
Andrew Garfield, ‘Bridgerton’ actor Phoebe Dynevor reportedly hit it off at GQ Man Of The Year Awards
Jaya Bachchan shares interesting views about women on What the Hell Navya podcast