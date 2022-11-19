Jennie BLACKPINK reveals what makes her feel ‘most powerful’

Jennie from BLACKPINK recently did an interview with ELLE where she answered some of the most fun questions ever. Amidst answering what her comfort food is and what is that one thing she never leaves her house without, she answered what makes her feel ‘most powerful.’

Jennie, while being the most adorable version of herself said, "I feel the most powerful when I am BLACKPINK. Having my girls by my side and doing what we love, performing on stage, interacting with fans." She also revealed the best industry advice she got which was to slow down and take her time.

In a recent interview with Kbizoom, she also revealed that during BORN PINK World Tour, she prioritized her mental health as constant travelling was draining her. “I try to always take time to take care of myself, check in on me, and make sure I know where I’m at before I go into any big projects. The members learn to balance their relationships and the intensity of work such as promoting for the new song, going on tour.”



On the work front, Jennie is all set to make her debut in acting through HBO series ‘The Idol’ which will be released next year. She calls the experience ‘magical’ and seems excited for it.