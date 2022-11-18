Camilla pays special tribute to Queen Elizabeth in first speech as Queen Consort

file footage

Queen Camilla on Thursday, November 17, delivered her first speech as the Queen Consort and made sure to mention her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

As per BBC, Camilla’s first speech since becoming Queen Consort as the wife of King Charles came while presenting the Queen’s Commonwealth Prize, and she chose the occasion to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well as to Queen Elizabeth I, who ruled from 1558 to 1603.

“I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, her late Majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all,” Camilla said at the start of her speech.

She continued: “Over the past few months, my husband and I have drawn immense comfort from the messages of condolence that we have received, and continue to receive, from the four corners of the world.”

The Queen Consort then went on to quote Queen Elizabeth I in order to draw a comparison between the two Elizabeths.

“It was on this date, 17th November, that Queen Elizabeth I came to the throne, in 1558. She once said of herself that, while she was aware of the merits of the monarchs who had preceded her, ‘You never had any that will love you better.’”

“A description that might just as well apply to Queen Elizabeth II and her enduring love for the Commonwealth,” Camilla added.

The landmark speech was delivered in a Palace stateroom, with the essay prize winners in the audience alongside representatives of the Royal Commonwealth Society.

It is pertinent to note that in 2022, some 26,000 entrants sent in their essays for the competition, out of two winners and two runners-up were chosen; this year’s winners include senior winner Sawooly Li, junior winner Madeleine Wood, and runners-up Amaal Fawzi and Maulika Pandey.