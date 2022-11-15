Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not wish King Charles a happy birthday?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to wish King Charles III a happy birthday publicly on his big day.

Royal fans think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'snubbed' the new king, who turned 74 on Monday, by not sharing any words for him publicly.

While, Kate and William, Prince and Princess of Wales publicly wished the monarch a happy birthday and shared a photo of Charles to Twitter.



The Royal Family's official Twitter account, which provides updates on the King, Queen Consort and other senior royals, also uploaded a video of the Band of the Household Cavalry performing Happy Birthday during the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose not to share a public message on their Archewell website - which was last updated on Sunday - although it is not known whether they spoke to the monarch in private.

It is to mention here that Harry and Meghan quit Facebook last year as they lashed out at the "hate" they experienced online. They have not posted to their Sussex Royal Instagram account, which has 9.5million followers, since January 2020.

It may be a reason that Lilibet and Archie's father could not wish Charles a happy birthday publicly, but fans think the couple could have shared some words on their Archewell website where they make all necessary announcements.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, similarly do not appear to have any social media pages. Prince Andrew's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages were removed after he was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages earlier this year.



Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, did not share any birthday messages to the King on their social media pages.