King Charles reveals his future plan in THIS speech

Charles III revealed his plans and intentions to serve the nation as the Britain's new monarch in his historic speech after becoming the King following the Queen's death in September.



King Charles, in his address to the nation, appeared quashing the rumours about the monarchy's future, confirming he would serve his people for life.

The 73-year-old also gave hints when his eldest son Prince William will succeed him as monarch.

Charles said: "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."



There has been speculation that King Charles could relinquish the throne to his son, although unlikely, it is possible. Some royal commentators think the new king knows his time on the throne may be short and he's a 'caretaker' of it for Prince William.



Fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, says King Charles III will hand over the reign to Prince William next year.

Jemima, as per reports previously correctly predicted Brexit, Prince Philip's death, Theresa May being ousted as PM and Harry and Meghan stepping back from the Royal Family. Tragically, one of her most poignant predictions for 2022 proved correct when Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on September 8.