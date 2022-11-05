Prince Harry owning 'Spare' title after 'lifetime of being called it': Omid Scobie

Prince Harry is facing his royal fate with new memoir, says Meghan Markle pal.
Royal author and Meghan biographer, Omid Scobie, says the book "shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise" to royal followers.
"Harry finally owning the term after a lifetime of being called it," he added.
The word 'Spare' is "one of the most defining aspects of his royal existence."
Mr Scobie said of the term: "A spare also carries a purpose rarely acknowledged by any royal or palace official — the resident scapegoat to protect the Crown and higher ranking family members."
Harry's memoir is out on January 10, 2023.
Queen Elizabeth II’s biographer Robert Hardman hit out the new series of ‘The Crown’
Selena Gomez recently came out with her documentary 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me'
Welsh actor Luke Evans took fans inside his first meeting with King Charles
Prince Harry is warned his business partnerships can harm his reputation
Meghan Markle loves designer gifts from luxury brands, says expert
Amber Heard welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige Heard in 2021