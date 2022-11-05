Selena Gomez mom opens up about the time she learned about daughter's breakdown

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, feared her daughter was not going to survive following her 2016 mental meltdown during the Revival tour.

In the Only Murders in the Building’s forthcoming documentary titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the actor's mom opened up about the time she learned about Gomez’s breakdown.

“We heard about her mental breakdown through TMZ. They called me and wanted to know what my daughter was doing in the hospital with a nervous breakdown,” Teefey recounted in the film.

“She didn’t want anything to do with me and I was scared she was going to die,” the 46-year-old added.

The upcoming film on Gomez's life will offer an insight into her mental health struggles, a lupus-induced kidney transplant, and a bipolar diagnosis.

The documentary, filmed over the course of six years by director Alek Keshishian, will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday.