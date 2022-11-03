 
close
Thursday November 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Claim about Meghan and Harry's separation rejected

Claim about Meghan and Harry's separation rejected

By Web Desk
November 03, 2022
Claim about Meghan and Harrys separation rejected

Royal biographer Lady C claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are separated and agreements to a settlement are in discussion.

She said that she received the information from two different sources.

Senior royal biographer Angela Levin said she does not believe what Lady C said about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan are living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.

Most of the royal fans also refused to believe that there was something wrong between the royal couple.