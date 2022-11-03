Johnny Depp adds to 'Jeanne Du Barry' hype with unrecognizable look

Johnny Depp dropped jaws as King Louis XV in the latest picture dropped by the Wild Bunch International from his highly anticipated film Jeanne Du Barry.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor could be seen holding a sword while donning a big ruby around his neck as he is dressed in a red robe.

Picture Credits: Deadline

The star takes on the role of King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn Le Besco's historical love story, in which the female director will also co-star alongside Depp.

Following an 11-week shoot at locations including the Palace of Versailles and other chateaux in the Paris region as well as in the studio, the film is in the post-production process as per Deadline.

The cast of the highly anticipated film will also include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

The movie will mark Depp’s comeback to the big screen after he won the bombshell defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.