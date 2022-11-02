'Avatar: The Way of Water’ runtime flows past three hours

Avatar: The Way of Water has a runtime of three hours and 10 minutes, per The Hollywood Reporter.
James Cameron's Avatar eyes becoming a member of the elite club of longer Hollywood films that have done smashing box-office in theatres, including Avengers: Endgame (three hours and 2 minutes) and Cameron's Titanic (three hours and 14 minutes). These films ranked second and third on Comscore's top-grossing films worldwide list.
The original Avatar was released in December 2009 and stayed at No. 1 for many years. The first part was 29 minutes less than the reported sequel runtime.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many films have been released in a longer format; this trend was followed continuously for the rest of the year.
Such as Paramount tentpole Babylon has a runtime of nearly three hours. Marvel and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever runs for two hours and 41 minutes. While Matt Reeves' The Batman also ran two hours and 55 minutes.
