Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘powerful co-dependency: ‘really sad’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed by the expert who weighed in on the couple’s relationship.

Tina Brown – author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil, told The Telegraph earlier this year that the Duke of Sussex is an “emotionally needy” man.

The author added the father-of-two’s “whole personality has changed” since he married Meghan.

“He’s so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed. It’s a really sad thing to a great many people,” she told the publication.

“Meghan seems to answer some huge need in Harry and it seems like they are in a powerful co-dependency. And I do question how it will end,” Tina added.

Meanwhile, Harry is all geared-u to release his bombshell memoir expected to take a jibe at the royal family.