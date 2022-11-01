 
November 01, 2022
Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian invites cheater ex-Tristan Thompson to Halloween party

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson dated on and off since 2016 and finally called it quits in 2021

By Web Desk
November 01, 2022

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian invited her former serial cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson to her family's grand Halloween celebration.

Fans caught a glimpse of the NBA player standing close to the reality TV star and their daughter, True, in a TikTik video shared by Kim Kardashian’s daughter North.

In the still from the reel, the basketball player could be seen donning a black athleisure while holding an Iron Man mask in one hand.

The Good American co-founder is standing nearby in a black body suit with cat ears and face paint while the snap also features True in an Owlette costume.

A report published by Radar Online claimed that there is nothing romantic between the exes and the duo is “just co-parenting” while their differences aside.

Khloe and Tristan are parents to two kids, a 4-year-old daughter True, and a newborn baby boy, whose name they haven’t disclosed yet.

The former lovers dated on and off since 2016 and finally called it quits when Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021 while he was still dating Khloe.